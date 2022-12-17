See All Counselors in Philadelphia, PA
Shaylyn Forte, LPC

Counseling
5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shaylyn Forte, LPC is a Counselor in Philadelphia, PA. 

Shaylyn Forte works at Jefferson Fam Med Washington Sq in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Still Waters Holistic Health Therapies
    2305 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 416-0826
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Benzodiazepine Abuse Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Heroin Dependence Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Intensive Outpatient Treatment for Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Shaylyn Forte, LPC

    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518338144
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shaylyn Forte, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shaylyn Forte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shaylyn Forte has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shaylyn Forte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shaylyn Forte works at Jefferson Fam Med Washington Sq in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Shaylyn Forte’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Shaylyn Forte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shaylyn Forte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shaylyn Forte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shaylyn Forte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

