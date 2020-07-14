See All Physicians Assistants in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Shayamala Baskaran, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Shayamala Baskaran, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Berkeley Heights, NJ. 

Shayamala Baskaran works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Summit Medical Group
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 (908) 277-8700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Jul 14, 2020
    Dr. Shayamala Baskaran is the kindest, smartest, most comforting doctor I've ever had. For me, going to the doctor has always been an awkward experience where the doctor asks you the basic questions and rushes you out the door. When you arrive to see Dr. Shayamala Baskaran she asks you how you are like she truly cares to hear the answer. I think that kind of warmth and kindness is one the THE MOST difficult, and most important qualities to find in a physician. I've never had a doctor who I felt so comfortable around and who I felt truly cared and related to me as a person (something I could say from the very first visit). She always gives me ample opportunity to bring up any extra questions or concerns, unlike so many doctors who run out of the room when they've finished their standard questions. She is really an incredible physician, so if you have the opportunity to see her I would 110% recommend!!
    About Shayamala Baskaran, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1710132659
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Shayamala Baskaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shayamala Baskaran works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. View the full address on Shayamala Baskaran’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Shayamala Baskaran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shayamala Baskaran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shayamala Baskaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shayamala Baskaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

