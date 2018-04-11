Shay Ventura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shay Ventura, NP
Overview
Shay Ventura, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Visalia, CA.
Shay Ventura works at
Locations
Visalia Womens Specialty Medical Group1700 S Court St Ste B, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 741-1202
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, gentle, and compassionate. Impressed!
About Shay Ventura, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568919959
Frequently Asked Questions
Shay Ventura accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shay Ventura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Shay Ventura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shay Ventura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shay Ventura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.