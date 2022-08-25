See All Family Doctors in Collinsville, IL
Shawna Swinigan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Collinsville, IL. They graduated from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.

Shawna Swinigan works at BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at Collinsville in Collinsville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at Collinsville
    1095 Belt Line Rd Ste 500, Collinsville, IL 62234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 343-6005

  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Shawna Swinigan, PA-C

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • 1932391687
Medical Education
  • Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo
Shawna Swinigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Shawna Swinigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shawna Swinigan works at BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at Collinsville in Collinsville, IL. View the full address on Shawna Swinigan’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Shawna Swinigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawna Swinigan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawna Swinigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawna Swinigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

