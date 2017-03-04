Dr. Shawna Kirby, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawna Kirby, PHD
Overview
Dr. Shawna Kirby, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology-San Francisco.
Dr. Kirby works at
Locations
Midlands Neurobehavioral Services, LLC160 Medical Cir Ste E, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 708-9638
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kirby is the best Clinical Neuropsychologist I have seen. I had been mis-diagnosed by several prior providers, Dr Kirby realized very quickly that my past diagnosis did not make sense and was able to make the correct diagnosis. Sessions with her were very comfortable as she is easy to talk with and very understanding. She really cares about her patients and it shows through in her work.
About Dr. Shawna Kirby, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1174686356
Education & Certifications
- Ddeamc (Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center)
- California School Of Professional Psychology-San Francisco
- University California Santa Cruz
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirby accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirby works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.