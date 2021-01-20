Shawna House, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shawna House is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shawna House, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shawna House, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redlands, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1150 Brookside Ave Ste J3, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 748-1689
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Kaiser Permanente
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent therapist listened well to me and guided me in my recovery. Caring and professional warm demeanor
About Shawna House, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Shawna House has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shawna House accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shawna House has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Shawna House. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawna House.
