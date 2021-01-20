See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Redlands, CA
Shawna House, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shawna House, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redlands, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1150 Brookside Ave Ste J3, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 748-1689

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type
Addiction
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type

Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2021
    Excellent therapist listened well to me and guided me in my recovery. Caring and professional warm demeanor
    — Jan 20, 2021
    Photo: Shawna House, LMFT
    About Shawna House, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962461723
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shawna House, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shawna House is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shawna House has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shawna House accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Shawna House has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Shawna House. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawna House.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawna House, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawna House appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

