Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawna Charles, DNP
Overview
Dr. Shawna Charles, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Locations
- 1 10472 Taft St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 990-0461
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shawna Charles, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851428064
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
