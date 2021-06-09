Shawna Albrycht, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shawna Albrycht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shawna Albrycht, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shawna Albrycht, PA-C is a General Surgery Specialist in Berlin, CT.
Shawna Albrycht works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group211 New Britain Rd Ste 206, Berlin, CT 06037 Directions (860) 826-5288
New Britain General100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5513
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice visit, Shawna was very pleasant and patient. Explained everything in detail and helped me to understand. I would definitely recommend Shawna to anyone. ????
About Shawna Albrycht, PA-C
- General Surgery
- English
- 1700034717
Frequently Asked Questions
Shawna Albrycht has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shawna Albrycht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shawna Albrycht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shawna Albrycht has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shawna Albrycht.
