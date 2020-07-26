Shawn Tippitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shawn Tippitt, NP
Shawn Tippitt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Webster, TX.
Shawn Tippitt works at
Locations
Womens Specialists of Clear Lake400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 300, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 557-0300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Shawn Tippitt made my appointment very comfortable and relaxed. She listened to me well and talked through everything she was doing. I would see her again if my usual Dr isn’t available.
About Shawn Tippitt, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316224405
Shawn Tippitt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Shawn Tippitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Shawn Tippitt works at
41 patients have reviewed Shawn Tippitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawn Tippitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawn Tippitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.