Shawn Tippitt, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (41)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Shawn Tippitt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Webster, TX. 

Shawn Tippitt works at Champaign Dental Group in Webster, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Womens Specialists of Clear Lake
    400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 300, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 557-0300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Shawn Tippitt, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316224405
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shawn Tippitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shawn Tippitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shawn Tippitt works at Champaign Dental Group in Webster, TX. View the full address on Shawn Tippitt’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Shawn Tippitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawn Tippitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawn Tippitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawn Tippitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

