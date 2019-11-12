Overview

Dr. Shawn Thomas, OD is an Optometrist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Eastern Eye Care in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.