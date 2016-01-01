Shawn Rivera-Ho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shawn Rivera-Ho, LMFT
Overview
Shawn Rivera-Ho, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tustin, CA.
Locations
- 1 17332 Irvine Blvd Ste 234, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 814-3462
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Shawn Rivera-Ho, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1659491611
Frequently Asked Questions
Shawn Rivera-Ho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shawn Rivera-Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Shawn Rivera-Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawn Rivera-Ho.
