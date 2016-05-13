Dr. Shawn Kelly, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Kelly, OD is an Optometrist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from Pacific University College of Optometry.
First Eye Care2313 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75023 Directions (972) 612-2015Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:30pm
Eric K. Newberry Od2301 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 540-2015
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have a medical condition that has led me to see a lot of doctors (20+), which is mostly a mixed experience. But, I actually _ENJOY_ seeing Dr. Kelly for my annual visual exam. He and his staff are so friendly and clear in explaining things, and I have such faith in his recommendations, that I look forward to my next visit!
- Optometry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003808395
- Hot Springs Veterans Administration Hospital
- Pacific University College of Optometry
- University of South Dakota
- Optometry
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
