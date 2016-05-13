See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. Shawn Kelly, OD

Optometry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shawn Kelly, OD is an Optometrist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from Pacific University College of Optometry.

Dr. Kelly works at Frisco In Focus in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    First Eye Care
    2313 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75023 (972) 612-2015
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
  2
    Eric K. Newberry Od
    2301 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75070 (972) 540-2015

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 13, 2016
    I have a medical condition that has led me to see a lot of doctors (20+), which is mostly a mixed experience. But, I actually _ENJOY_ seeing Dr. Kelly for my annual visual exam. He and his staff are so friendly and clear in explaining things, and I have such faith in his recommendations, that I look forward to my next visit!
    Timothy in Plano, TX — May 13, 2016
    About Dr. Shawn Kelly, OD

    Optometry
    25 years of experience
    English
    1003808395
    Education & Certifications

    Hot Springs Veterans Administration Hospital
    Pacific University College of Optometry
    University of South Dakota
    Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Kelly, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

