Shawn Frederick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shawn Frederick, MS
Overview
Shawn Frederick, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Columbus, IN.
Shawn Frederick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vajra Psychological Services LLC424 Washington St Ste 7, Columbus, IN 47201 Directions (812) 799-1350
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shawn Frederick?
About Shawn Frederick, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1154644037
Frequently Asked Questions
Shawn Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shawn Frederick works at
6 patients have reviewed Shawn Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawn Frederick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawn Frederick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawn Frederick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.