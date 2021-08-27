Shawn Cardoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shawn Cardoza, NP
Overview
Shawn Cardoza, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Visalia, CA.
Locations
Advanced Medical Care Center, Visalia, CA5344 W Cypress Ave Ste 102, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit, I was in and out rather quickly. Staff was friendly and very helpful. PA Cardoza made me feel comfortable and listened to my concerns by answering all of my questions. I highly recommend this medical office.
About Shawn Cardoza, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104937002
Frequently Asked Questions
Shawn Cardoza accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shawn Cardoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shawn Cardoza works at
18 patients have reviewed Shawn Cardoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawn Cardoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawn Cardoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawn Cardoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.