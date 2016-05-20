Overview

Dr. Shawn Brittain, OD is an Optometrist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University College of Optometry.



Dr. Brittain works at Westside Eye Center in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.