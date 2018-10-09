See All Chiropractors in Mount Prospect, IL
Overview

Dr. Shawn Breton, DC is a Chiropractor in Mount Prospect, IL. They completed their residency with NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC

Dr. Breton works at Breton Chiropractic, Inc., Mount Prospect, IL in Mount Prospect, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Breton Chiropractic, Inc., Mount Prospect, IL
    106 S Emerson St, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 368-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Ankle Injury
Acupuncture
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Ankle Injury

Treatment frequency



Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 09, 2018
    Dr. Shawn Brenton is the best in Mt. Prospect and her staff is amazing! Always willing to help and most important they are concern about you as a patient and a person! I highly recommend Dr. Brenton! Check them out you won't be sorry!!1
    Connie West in Rolling Meadows, IL — Oct 09, 2018
    About Dr. Shawn Breton, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1740273119
    Education & Certifications

    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    • Edgewater Hosp & Med Ctr
    • California State University Long Beach
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Breton, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Breton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breton accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Breton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Breton works at Breton Chiropractic, Inc., Mount Prospect, IL in Mount Prospect, IL. View the full address on Dr. Breton’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Breton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

