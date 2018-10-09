Dr. Shawn Breton, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Breton, DC
Overview
Dr. Shawn Breton, DC is a Chiropractor in Mount Prospect, IL. They completed their residency with NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Breton works at
Locations
-
1
Breton Chiropractic, Inc., Mount Prospect, IL106 S Emerson St, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 368-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Breton?
Dr. Shawn Brenton is the best in Mt. Prospect and her staff is amazing! Always willing to help and most important they are concern about you as a patient and a person! I highly recommend Dr. Brenton! Check them out you won't be sorry!!1
About Dr. Shawn Breton, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1740273119
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Edgewater Hosp & Med Ctr
- California State University Long Beach
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breton accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breton works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Breton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.