Shawn Badal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shawn Badal, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shawn Badal, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI.
Shawn Badal works at
Locations
-
1
Geriatric and Medical Specialists of Michigan P L. C.2700 Robert T Longway Blvd Ste A, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 235-2599
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shawn Badal?
I had the pleasure of meeting Shawn yesterday and instantly took a liking to her . She is such a pleasant professional and truly cares for your health ! I’m so glad I found this place !
About Shawn Badal, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831287663
Frequently Asked Questions
Shawn Badal accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shawn Badal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shawn Badal works at
5 patients have reviewed Shawn Badal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawn Badal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawn Badal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawn Badal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.