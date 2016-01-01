Shawn Aikens accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shawn Aikens, CRNP
Overview
Shawn Aikens, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bethlehem, PA.
Shawn Aikens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Lukes Psychiatric Associates1107 EATON AVE, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 526-2400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shawn Aikens?
About Shawn Aikens, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740823970
Frequently Asked Questions
Shawn Aikens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shawn Aikens works at
Shawn Aikens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shawn Aikens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawn Aikens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawn Aikens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.