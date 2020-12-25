See All Pediatricians in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Shawki Al-Attar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Shawki Al-Attar, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shawki Al-Attar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.

Dr. Al-Attar works at Shawki A Al-Attar MD in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kijana Nix, MD
Dr. Kijana Nix, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Shawki A Al-Attar MD
    8933 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 585-9600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Constipation
Diabetes Type 2
Arthritis
Constipation
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Attar?

    Dec 25, 2020
    Dr Al-Attar saved my infant son Samuel's life Christmas time 26 years ago. Best doctor at answering questions and treating as family and doc I did quit smoking cigarettes when you called me on it. Would always see your sick child same day so patient and kind
    Rebecca — Dec 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shawki Al-Attar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shawki Al-Attar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Al-Attar to family and friends

    Dr. Al-Attar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Al-Attar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shawki Al-Attar, MD.

    About Dr. Shawki Al-Attar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447223680
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawki Al-Attar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Attar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Attar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Attar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Attar works at Shawki A Al-Attar MD in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Al-Attar’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Attar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Attar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Attar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Attar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shawki Al-Attar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.