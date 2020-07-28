Shawanda Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shawanda Crawford, LMFT
Overview
Shawanda Crawford, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
- 1 470 E 3rd St Ste C, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Directions (213) 620-5712
Ratings & Reviews
Great therapist and really helped me with my emotional support animals to help me with my anxiety. After the end of a 15 year relationship, my anxiety disorder was through the roof. With the help of Ms Crawford and the utilization of my support animals, I am able to control my anxiety and feel more like a normal human being! Thank you.
About Shawanda Crawford, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1235256710
Frequently Asked Questions
