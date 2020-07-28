See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Los Angeles, CA
Shawanda Crawford, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Shawanda Crawford, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    470 E 3rd St Ste C, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 620-5712

Jul 28, 2020
Great therapist and really helped me with my emotional support animals to help me with my anxiety. After the end of a 15 year relationship, my anxiety disorder was through the roof. With the help of Ms Crawford and the utilization of my support animals, I am able to control my anxiety and feel more like a normal human being! Thank you.
Lynette Wutzke — Jul 28, 2020
About Shawanda Crawford, LMFT

  • Marriage & Family Therapy
  • English
  • 1235256710
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shawanda Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shawanda Crawford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shawanda Crawford.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawanda Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawanda Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

