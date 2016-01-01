See All Family Doctors in Redding, CA
Shauni Williams, NP

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
3 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shauni Williams, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from San Francisco State University/ Post Master's Family Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Shauni Williams works at Champaign Dental Group in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    1755 Court St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 247-8800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergy Shots
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Employment Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Irrigation of Ear Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Point of Care A1C Testing Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Shauni Williams, NP

    • Family Medicine
    • 3 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952957474
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • San Francisco State University/ Post Master's Family Nurse Practitioner
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shauni Williams, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shauni Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shauni Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shauni Williams works at Champaign Dental Group in Redding, CA. View the full address on Shauni Williams’s profile.

    Shauni Williams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shauni Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shauni Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shauni Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

