Overview

Dr. Shauna Moorereynolds, ED.D is a Counselor in Burtonsville, MD. They specialize in Counseling, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Southern University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Moorereynolds works at SMR Counseling Services, Inc in Burtonsville, MD with other offices in Waldorf, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.