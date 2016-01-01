Dr. Shauna Moorereynolds, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorereynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shauna Moorereynolds, ED.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shauna Moorereynolds, ED.D is a Counselor in Burtonsville, MD. They specialize in Counseling, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Southern University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Moorereynolds works at
Locations
-
1
Burtonsville, Maryland Office3909 National Dr Ste 100, Burtonsville, MD 20866 Directions (240) 389-1487Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday12:00pm - 6:00pm
-
2
Waldorf, Maryland Office11705 Berry Rd Ste 104, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 374-8926Tuesday12:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 8:00pmThursday12:00pm - 8:00pmFriday12:00pm - 8:00pmSaturday12:00pm - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moorereynolds?
About Dr. Shauna Moorereynolds, ED.D
- Counseling
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1477809119
Education & Certifications
- Texas Southern University
- University Of Houston - Clear Lake
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moorereynolds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moorereynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moorereynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moorereynolds works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorereynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorereynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorereynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorereynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.