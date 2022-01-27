See All Nurse Practitioners in Elizabethtown, KY
Shaun Milby, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shaun Milby, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Shaun Milby works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospitalists in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine
    913 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    2411 Ring Rd Ste 114, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 27, 2022
Shaun Milby is the most kind, caring, and compassionate doctor I have ever seen. I recommend him to everyone I know! He makes sure to take his time with you and make sure you are well taken care of! I cannot say enough good things about him.
Jessica — Jan 27, 2022
About Shaun Milby, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1043686371
Frequently Asked Questions

Shaun Milby, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shaun Milby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Shaun Milby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Shaun Milby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shaun Milby works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospitalists in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Shaun Milby’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Shaun Milby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shaun Milby.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shaun Milby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shaun Milby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

