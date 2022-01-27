Shaun Milby, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shaun Milby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shaun Milby, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shaun Milby, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Shaun Milby works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine913 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care2411 Ring Rd Ste 114, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Ratings & Reviews
Shaun Milby is the most kind, caring, and compassionate doctor I have ever seen. I recommend him to everyone I know! He makes sure to take his time with you and make sure you are well taken care of! I cannot say enough good things about him.
About Shaun Milby, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043686371
Shaun Milby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Shaun Milby using Healthline FindCare.
Shaun Milby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shaun Milby works at
6 patients have reviewed Shaun Milby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shaun Milby.
