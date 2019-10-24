Shaun Hampton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shaun Hampton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shaun Hampton, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shaun Hampton, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Shaun Hampton works at
Locations
1
Integrated Pain Consultants9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 125, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 626-2552Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Shaun is the kindest and most caring Practioner and is extremely knowledgeable. I would recommend for any family and friends to go to him.
About Shaun Hampton, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093261497
Frequently Asked Questions
Shaun Hampton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shaun Hampton accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shaun Hampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Shaun Hampton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shaun Hampton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shaun Hampton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shaun Hampton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.