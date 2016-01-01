See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Shaun Barcavage, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Shaun Barcavage, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shaun Barcavage, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Shaun Barcavage works at Harlem United in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Kymara Kyng, NP
Kymara Kyng, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Claudio Santos, NP
Claudio Santos, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Michelle Mercurius, NP
Michelle Mercurius, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Harlem United
    123 W 124th St, New York, NY 10027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 531-1300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Shaun Barcavage?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Shaun Barcavage, FNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Shaun Barcavage, FNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Shaun Barcavage to family and friends

Shaun Barcavage's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Shaun Barcavage

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shaun Barcavage, FNP-BC.

About Shaun Barcavage, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1194153262
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shaun Barcavage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Shaun Barcavage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shaun Barcavage works at Harlem United in New York, NY. View the full address on Shaun Barcavage’s profile.

Shaun Barcavage has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shaun Barcavage.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shaun Barcavage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shaun Barcavage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Shaun Barcavage, FNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.