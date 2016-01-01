Shaun Barcavage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shaun Barcavage, FNP-BC
Overview
Shaun Barcavage, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Shaun Barcavage works at
Locations
-
1
Harlem United123 W 124th St, New York, NY 10027 Directions (212) 531-1300
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shaun Barcavage?
About Shaun Barcavage, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194153262
Frequently Asked Questions
Shaun Barcavage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shaun Barcavage works at
Shaun Barcavage has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shaun Barcavage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shaun Barcavage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shaun Barcavage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.