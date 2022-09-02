See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Barbara, CA
Shaula Hijazi, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shaula Hijazi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Barbara, CA. 

Shaula Hijazi works at Mara K Sweeney MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    L M Caldwell Pharmacist
    1509 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 563-5003
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Shaula has been my women's health care provider since the late 90's. She is the most caring, kindest, knowledgeable health practitioner I have ever known. She truly cares about her patients and goes beyond duty to care for and follow up on their health care. I would give her a 10+ and pray she doesn't retire any time soon.
    Rebecca Ellison Barker — Sep 02, 2022
    Photo: Shaula Hijazi, NP
    About Shaula Hijazi, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255470324
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Primary Care
