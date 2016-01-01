See All Nurse Practitioners in Huntersville, NC
Shasta Ebert, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Shasta Ebert, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntersville, NC. 

Shasta Ebert works at Metrolina Greenhouse Wellness Center in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Metrolina Greenhouse Wellness Center
    Novant Corporate Health, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1412
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1093069627
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Shasta Ebert, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shasta Ebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shasta Ebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shasta Ebert works at Metrolina Greenhouse Wellness Center in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Shasta Ebert’s profile.

    Shasta Ebert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shasta Ebert.

