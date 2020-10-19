Sharon Smith, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharon Smith, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sharon Smith, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gastonia, NC.
Sharon Smith works at
Locations
Novant Health Family Physicians Gastonia2290 Remount Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 908-2241
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sharon always takes time to listen to all your concerns and is very knowledgeable and conveys medical information in a way that makes things clear. Highly recommended.
About Sharon Smith, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1518954460
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Sharon Smith works at
4 patients have reviewed Sharon Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Smith.
