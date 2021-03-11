See All Psychotherapists in Philadelphia, PA
Sharon Wormly, LPC

Psychotherapy
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sharon Wormly, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Sharon Wormly works at Grow Therapy in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    321 N Clark St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    S. Wormly 's Counseling Services
    1315 Walnut St Ste 320, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 770-7507

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 11, 2021
    Sharon is an exceptional clinician. She understands the importance of establishing safety and trust in the therapeutic relationship. She is a great listener and is very intuitive. I appreciate how she gently challenges me to consider "looking at it in another way" as we explore life's difficult issues. She is knowledgeable and offers information and resources as needed. Sharon is kind and warm and equally down to earth. Her sense of empathy runs deep and I have never felt a sense of judgmentalism during our sessions. She reminds me to be gentle with myself and provides the space I need to work through my issues. She is also a strong advocate for her clients who believes in and models equity, respect and professionalism. I highly recommend Sharon Wormley if you are looking for a professional therapist who will engage you in some real inner work!!
    C. Caraballo — Mar 11, 2021
    About Sharon Wormly, LPC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578948063
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Comhar
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Wormly, LPC is accepting new patients.

    Sharon Wormly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Wormly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Sharon Wormly works at Grow Therapy in Philadelphia, PA.

    5 patients have reviewed Sharon Wormly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Wormly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Wormly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

