See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Sharon Williams, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sharon Williams, OD

Optometry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sharon Williams, OD is an Optometrist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Williams works at Franciscan Eye Care Associates in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Curtis Baxstrom, OD
Dr. Curtis Baxstrom, OD
8 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Eye Care Associates
    1608 S J St Fl 3, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7503

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetic Eye Disease
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetic Eye Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?

Jul 14, 2019
My son has been a patient of Dr. Williams for years. I really value her attentive and accurate diagnosis for his glasses. Her nature is warm, kind, professional as she demonstrates respect for our family's need of natural health care. She advises within that parameter while offering a full spectrum of treatment. We continue going to her even though she is out of network on our insurance. She is totaly worth it!
watertree — Jul 14, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sharon Williams, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sharon Williams, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Williams to family and friends

Dr. Williams' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Williams

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sharon Williams, OD.

About Dr. Sharon Williams, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1104835636
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Veterans Administration Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Optometry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sharon Williams, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Williams works at Franciscan Eye Care Associates in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sharon Williams, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.