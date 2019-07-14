Dr. Sharon Williams, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Williams, OD
Dr. Sharon Williams, OD is an Optometrist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Franciscan Eye Care Associates1608 S J St Fl 3, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7503
My son has been a patient of Dr. Williams for years. I really value her attentive and accurate diagnosis for his glasses. Her nature is warm, kind, professional as she demonstrates respect for our family's need of natural health care. She advises within that parameter while offering a full spectrum of treatment. We continue going to her even though she is out of network on our insurance. She is totaly worth it!
- Optometry
- English
- 1104835636
- Veterans Administration Medical Center
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Optometry
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
