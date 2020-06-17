See All Clinical Psychologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Sharon Von Lentz, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sharon Von Lentz, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sharon Von Lentz, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Von Lentz works at Crossroads Counseling, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Liberty Hospice & Palliative Care Inc
    11811 N Tatum Blvd Ste 3031, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 588-9570

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Individual Adult Psychotherapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Individual Adult Psychotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Von Lentz?

    Jun 17, 2020
    Quality professional, Sharon is engaging and makes herself available to you. I have benefited in all areas of my life from my work with her. She truly cares about your well-being and progress. The 'crossroads' that led me to Sharon have brought me leaps and bounds from where I was found when we first met. I credit this to consistent visits (office or virtual), her attentiveness to my specific needs and the hard work I have put into my own therapy.
    Chris — Jun 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sharon Von Lentz, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sharon Von Lentz, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Von Lentz to family and friends

    Dr. Von Lentz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Von Lentz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sharon Von Lentz, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Sharon Von Lentz, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528186335
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Von Lentz, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Lentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Von Lentz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Von Lentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Von Lentz works at Crossroads Counseling, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Von Lentz’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Lentz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Lentz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Lentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Lentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sharon Von Lentz, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.