Sharon Ventura

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sharon Ventura is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Tinton Falls, NJ. 

Sharon Ventura works at Practice in Tinton Falls, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Plus Physicians LLC
    66 W Gilbert St Ste 100, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-6594

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Sharon Ventura

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417392127
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sharon Ventura is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Ventura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sharon Ventura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Sharon Ventura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sharon Ventura works at Practice in Tinton Falls, NJ. View the full address on Sharon Ventura’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Sharon Ventura. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Ventura.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Ventura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Ventura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

