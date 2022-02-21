Sharon Tokarz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Tokarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharon Tokarz, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sharon Tokarz, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vernon, CT.
Sharon Tokarz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group35 Talcottville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 870-6388
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sharon Tokarz?
She gave me her full undivided attention during this pre-op appt. I left there not having any questions.
About Sharon Tokarz, PA-C
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1982958492
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Tokarz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Tokarz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Tokarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sharon Tokarz works at
8 patients have reviewed Sharon Tokarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Tokarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Tokarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Tokarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.