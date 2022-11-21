Dr. Sharon Thetford, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thetford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Thetford, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Thetford, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology.
Dr. Thetford works at
Locations
-
1
New Objectives Psychology Counseling & Neurofeedback Center370 Centerpointe Cir Ste 1160, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 339-1159
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thetford?
Dr. Thetford can be difficult to get an appointment with, but she is worth the effort. Very understanding, knowledgeable, and down to Earth.
About Dr. Sharon Thetford, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952441560
Education & Certifications
- Florida Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thetford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thetford accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thetford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thetford works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thetford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thetford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thetford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thetford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.