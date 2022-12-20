See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Sharon Swartz, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Sharon Swartz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Bowman Gray.

Sharon Swartz works at Mid-Charlotte Dermatology and Research in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Locations

    Southeast Vulvar Clinic
    6406 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226 (704) 367-9777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Our family started seeing Sharon years ago and have followed her when she changed practices. She is very knowledgable and has a really nice bedside manner. Our children really like her as well and she took them through Accutane treatment in the teen years!
    Sarah & Pete Murphy — Dec 20, 2022
    About Sharon Swartz, PA-C

    Physician Assistant (PA)
    27 years of experience
    English
    1215903117
    Education & Certifications

    Wake Forest Bowman Gray
    The Ohio State Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Swartz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Swartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sharon Swartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Swartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Swartz works at Mid-Charlotte Dermatology and Research in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Sharon Swartz’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Sharon Swartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Swartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Swartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Swartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

