Overview

Sharon Salesky, APRN is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from Yale University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Hartford Hospital.



Sharon Salesky works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.