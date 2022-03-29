Sharon Rose has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Rose, LMHC
Overview
Sharon Rose, LMHC is a Counselor in New Port Richey, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5510 River Rd Ste 115, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 267-0950
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sharon has provided counseling services to my family over many years. From adolescent counseling, family counseling, marriage counseling. and grief counseling . She really works to get to the heart of the matter. We always leave a little more aware of the true issues than when we arrive.
About Sharon Rose, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1093739542
