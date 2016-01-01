See All Psychologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Sharon Press, PHD

Psychology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sharon Press, PHD is a Psychologist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Depaul University, Chicago.

Dr. Press works at Sharon H Press, PhD in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharon H Press, PhD
    601 Ewing St Ste C1, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 526-3188

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    
    About Dr. Sharon Press, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1114062023
    Education & Certifications

    • Convalescent Hospital For Children In Rochester, New York
    • Depaul University, Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Press, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Press is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Press has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Press has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Press works at Sharon H Press, PhD in Princeton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Press’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Press. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Press.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Press, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Press appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

