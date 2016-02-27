Dr. Sharon Picard, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Picard, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Picard, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Redmond, OR.
Dr. Picard works at
Locations
The Redmond Family Medicine Center215 SW 7th St, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 548-7890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharon Picard is an amazing psychologist. I really feel she has helped me make leaps and bounds with overcoming some of my issues with anxiety and depression. She has also taught me the art of self love which I had tended to neglect. I've noticed my life has only gotten better since seeing her and I credit that to the techniques she has taught me for coping, as well as just having an objective, calm,& caring individual that I can rely on. I would recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Sharon Picard, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164624375
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Picard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Picard accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Picard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Picard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picard.
