See All Neuropsychologists in Naples, FL
Sharon Parkinson, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Sharon Parkinson, PSY

Neuropsychology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sharon Parkinson, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Sharon Parkinson works at Sharon Parkinson, Psy.D. in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Sharon M. Parkinson
    1205 Piper Blvd, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 228-6908

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 10 (PARK10) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sharon Parkinson?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sharon Parkinson, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Sharon Parkinson, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sharon Parkinson to family and friends

    Sharon Parkinson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sharon Parkinson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sharon Parkinson, PSY.

    About Sharon Parkinson, PSY

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134315195
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Neurologic Institute
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Slippery Rock University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Parkinson, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Parkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sharon Parkinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Parkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Parkinson works at Sharon Parkinson, Psy.D. in Naples, FL. View the full address on Sharon Parkinson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sharon Parkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Parkinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Parkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Parkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sharon Parkinson, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.