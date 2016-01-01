Sharon Parkinson, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Parkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharon Parkinson, PSY
Overview
Sharon Parkinson, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Sharon Parkinson works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Sharon M. Parkinson1205 Piper Blvd, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 228-6908
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Sharon Parkinson, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134315195
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina
- Neurologic Institute
- Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
- Slippery Rock University
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Parkinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Parkinson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Parkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sharon Parkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Parkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Parkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Parkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.