See All Nurse Practitioners in Colorado Springs, CO
Sharon Ortiz, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Sharon Ortiz, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sharon Ortiz, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Sharon Ortiz works at Penrose St Francis Primary Care in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Penrose St Francis Primary Care
    3027 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 776-4646
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Penrose-St. Francis Primary Care
    2960 N Circle Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 776-4646
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sharon Ortiz?

    Jan 26, 2022
    Sharon is the best she truly cares about her patients, if you have a medical need she makes sure it's taken care of. She's awsome..
    Virginia B. — Jan 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sharon Ortiz, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Sharon Ortiz, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sharon Ortiz to family and friends

    Sharon Ortiz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sharon Ortiz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sharon Ortiz, NP.

    About Sharon Ortiz, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285711044
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Ortiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Ortiz works at Penrose St Francis Primary Care in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Sharon Ortiz’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Sharon Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Ortiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sharon Ortiz, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.