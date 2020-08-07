See All Clinical Psychologists in Morristown, NJ
Sharon Montgomery, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Sharon Montgomery, PSY

Clinical Psychology
1.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sharon Montgomery, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Morristown, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    20 Community Pl Fl 4, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 285-0579

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.4
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(16)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sharon Montgomery?

Aug 07, 2020
As a psychologist, whom she interviewed with regard to a case I was involved in, I thought she was competent and fair. The case turned out well for my client, who was a strong career woman. I was surprised to see these ratings and comments online, when I looked her up just now so that I could refer a client to her.
— Aug 07, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sharon Montgomery, PSY
How would you rate your experience with Sharon Montgomery, PSY?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sharon Montgomery to family and friends

Sharon Montgomery's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sharon Montgomery

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sharon Montgomery, PSY.

About Sharon Montgomery, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1801954607
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sharon Montgomery, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sharon Montgomery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Sharon Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Sharon Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Montgomery.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Sharon Montgomery, PSY?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.