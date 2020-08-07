Sharon Montgomery, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharon Montgomery, PSY
Overview
Sharon Montgomery, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Morristown, NJ.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 20 Community Pl Fl 4, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-0579
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sharon Montgomery?
As a psychologist, whom she interviewed with regard to a case I was involved in, I thought she was competent and fair. The case turned out well for my client, who was a strong career woman. I was surprised to see these ratings and comments online, when I looked her up just now so that I could refer a client to her.
About Sharon Montgomery, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801954607
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Montgomery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Sharon Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.