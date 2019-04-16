Sharon Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Miller, LPC
Overview
Sharon Miller, LPC is a Counselor in Houma, LA.
Locations
- 1 440 Magnolia St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 860-3979
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sharon Miller is an awesome counselor. I always recommend her to friends. I love her!
About Sharon Miller, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1548303043
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Miller accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sharon Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Miller.
