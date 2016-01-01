Sharon Mendez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharon Mendez, PA-C
Overview
Sharon Mendez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX.
Sharon Mendez works at
Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group22710 Professional Dr Ste 202, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (480) 909-3872Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Sharon Mendez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073052718
