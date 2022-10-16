See All Psychotherapists in Exeter, PA
Sharon J McDonnell, LPC

Psychotherapy
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sharon J McDonnell, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Exeter, PA. 

Sharon J McDonnell works at New Leaf Professional Counseling in Exeter, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Leaf Professional Counseling
    1262 Wyoming Ave, Exeter, PA 18643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 213-9311

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Faith Based Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relapse Prevention Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sharon J McDonnell, LPC

    • Psychotherapy
    • English
    • 1629342506
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon J McDonnell, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon J McDonnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sharon J McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon J McDonnell works at New Leaf Professional Counseling in Exeter, PA. View the full address on Sharon J McDonnell’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Sharon J McDonnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon J McDonnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon J McDonnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon J McDonnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

