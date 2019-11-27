See All Counselors in Beavercreek, OH
Dr. Sharon Marcotte, PHD

Dr. Sharon Marcotte, PHD

Counseling
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sharon Marcotte, PHD is a Counselor in Beavercreek, OH. 

Dr. Marcotte works at Miami Valley Counseling & Hypnosis Center Inc in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Valley Counseling & Hypnosis Ct, Inc
    1255 N Fairfield Rd Ste 201, Beavercreek, OH 45432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 426-5225

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Bipolar Disorder
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 27, 2019
    I highly recommend her !
    — Nov 27, 2019
    About Dr. Sharon Marcotte, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215051768
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Wright State University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Marcotte, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcotte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcotte has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcotte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcotte works at Miami Valley Counseling & Hypnosis Center Inc in Beavercreek, OH. View the full address on Dr. Marcotte’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcotte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcotte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcotte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcotte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.