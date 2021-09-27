Dr. Sharon Manto, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Manto, OD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Manto, OD is an Optometrist in Trenton, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4100 Nottingham Way, Trenton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 584-9100
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very comfortable with Sharon, she was very thorough and answered all my questions. I'm very happy a family member recommended her.
About Dr. Sharon Manto, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Manto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
