See All Nurse Practitioners in Birmingham, AL
Sharon R Lettrich, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Sharon R Lettrich, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sharon R Lettrich, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. 

Sharon R Lettrich works at Oak Street Health Center Point in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Center Point
    1687 Center Point Pkwy Ste 121, Birmingham, AL 35215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 206-7373
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sharon R Lettrich?

    Photo: Sharon R Lettrich, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Sharon R Lettrich, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sharon R Lettrich to family and friends

    Sharon R Lettrich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sharon R Lettrich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sharon R Lettrich, NP.

    About Sharon R Lettrich, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1104334341
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon R Lettrich, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon R Lettrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sharon R Lettrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon R Lettrich works at Oak Street Health Center Point in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Sharon R Lettrich’s profile.

    Sharon R Lettrich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon R Lettrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon R Lettrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon R Lettrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.