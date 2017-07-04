Dr. Leon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Leon, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Leon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Commack, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 145 Commack Rd Ste 13, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 858-0060
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leon has helped me greatly and is a wonderful practitioner that I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Sharon Leon, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760437255
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.
