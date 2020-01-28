Dr. Leak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Leak, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Leak, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2345 Murray Ave Ste 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (412) 422-3470
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She diagnosed me with several learning disabilities and depression when I was a teenager. Her correct diagnosis (after so many doctors got it wrong) changed my life. I became an A student in high school, went to one of the best colleges in the country, and I am now a practicing attorney.
About Dr. Sharon Leak, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396800801
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leak.
